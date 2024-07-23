New quarterly and half-yearly records for containers and conventional goods in Spanish ports

In the second quarter of this year, Spanish ports
handled a total of 147.1 million tons of goods,
a volume that represents an increase of +5.1% over the same period
of 2023 and is the second highest ever being
lower only than the almost 148 million tons totaled
in the second quarter of 2022.
Containerized traffic alone, with 51.5 million
tons, marked a consistent growth of +11.0% and the
second largest volume ever, being lower only than 52.6
million tons handled in the last quarter of 2020. The
container traffic in the second quarter of 2024 counted in
20' containers handled, on the other hand, set a new record
historical record having been equal to 4,803,926 TEUs, with an increase of +13.8%
generated mainly by containers in transit that have settled in
2,627,869 TEUs (+21.1%), while import-export containers are
amounted to 2,176,057 TEUs (+6.2%).
Also setting a new historical record was the
traffic of conventional goods which amounted to 23.3
million tonnes (+3.0%). There was a significant increase in
liquid bulk cargo with 46.6 million tons (+7.4%),
while dry bulk cargo, with 21.6 million tonnes,
recorded a decrease of -8.6%.
Throughout the first half of 2024, Spanish ports
handled globally 283.2 million tonnes, with an increase
by +3.4% over the first half of last year. Goods
containerized amounted to 98.0 million tons
(+10.6%), traffic that in terms of 20' containers reached
the new all-time record of 9,095,543 TEUs (+12.4%), of which 4,932,905
TEU in transit (+19.6%). A new absolute record was
also recorded by conventional goods with 43.9 million
tons (+1.8%). Liquid bulk cargo amounted to 91.7
million tons (+4.5%) and dry waste to 41.9 million tons
tonnes (-11.1%).