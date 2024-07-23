In the second quarter of this year, UPS revenues decreased by 1.1%

In the second quarter of 2024, the
attenuating, the downward trend in the logistics group's revenues
and UPS express deliveries which amounted to 21.82 in the period
billion, down -1.1% on the quarter
April-June last year. The decrease was
generated by the -1.9% reduction in revenues from
domestic deliveries to the USA amounted to 14.12 billion, while
International deliveries recorded revenues of 4.67
billion (+5.8%) and other logistics solutions to 3.33 billion
dollars (+2.6%). Operating profit fell by -30.1%
having totaled 1.94 billion, with reductions in business volumes
respectively by -38.3%, -18.7% and -19.7% in all three primary schools
branches of activity. Net profit was 1.41
billion dollars (-32.3%).
"This quarter," commented Carol Tomé,
CEO of UPS - represented a remarkable point
turning point for our company as we returned to growth
of volumes in the United States, for the first time in nine years
Quarters. In the first half of 2024, as planned, the
operating profit decreased compared to that of
recorded last year, but in the future we expect it to return
to grow".