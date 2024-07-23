In the first five months of 2024, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew by +5.8% while in Salerno it fell by -1.0%

In the first five months of 2024, the Campania ports administered
by the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
handled a total of over 13.3 million tons
of goods, with an increase of +3.0% over the same period of the
last year, of which 8.0 million tons were handled by the port
of Naples (+5.8%) and 5.3 million tons from the port of Salerno
(-1,0%).
In the port of the regional capital alone, traffic
of miscellaneous goods was almost three million tons
of containerized goods (+10.9%) made with a
of containers amounting to 286 thousand TEUs (+10.4%) and 2.0 million
tons of rolling stock (+0.4%). In the liquid bulk sector
2.4 million tons were handled (+5.4%), of which 1.9 million tons
million tonnes of refined petroleum products (+4.0%),
474 thousand tons of gaseous, liquefied or
compressed and natural gas (+1.7%) and 102 thousand tons of other
liquid bulk cargo. In the dry bulk sector, the total was
state of 582 thousand tons (+2.6%), including 140 thousand tons of
cereals (+61.5%), 268 thousand tons of metallurgical products
(+3.6%) and 174 thousand tons of other dry bulk (-21.5%).
In the port of Salerno, there were 5.1 million miscellaneous goods
tonnes (-1.8%), of which 1.8 million tonnes of cargo in
containers (+5.8%) totalled with container handling
equal to 154 thousand TEUs (+3.6%), 2.9 million tons of rolling stock
(-3.6%) and 355 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (-18.9%). In addition
The port handled 250 thousand tons of dry bulk
(+19,4%).
In the period January-May of this year, the traffic of
cruise passengers in the port of Naples was 404 thousand units
(+5.2%), of which 58 thousand in home port (-8.4%) and 346 thousand in transit
(+7,9%). In addition, in the scheduled services segment, passengers in the
ferries were 275 thousand (+12.3%) and passengers of the services
almost 2.1 million (+16.0%). In Salerno, cruise passengers, all in
transit, were 22 thousand (-16.7%), while passengers in the
ferries were 37 thousand (-3.0%) and those of local services
250 thousand (+28.0%).