Work is underway in the port of Augusta for the construction of the new border control post

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Orientale has awarded the Agoraa Consortium the works worth
over 1.9 million euros for the construction of the new
border control (PCF) in the port of Augusta which will depart in
end of the month and will be completed by January 2025. The new area
multifunctional, with offices, laboratories and a verification system
- underlined the president of the Port Authority, Francesco Di
Sarcina - «the quality will improve considerably
port activities and will increase the space for
carry out the necessary checks thanks to the installation of a
building structure that will be built entirely with
prefabricated elements that can be dismantled and therefore quickly built,
with specific flexibility requirements for both the
localization and for potential future reuse with functions
different".
In particular, the project provides for the construction of a
multifunctional structure where all the functions suitable for
to create a rational health control system that
includes: a Border Control Post (PCF); a Point of
Entrance of the Regional Phytosanitary Service (PE-SFR) and the space
for customs controls and the Guardia di Finanza.