DSV, quarterly turnover up but not profits

The current trend of economic growth in revenues
since the last quarter of last year, has allowed the logistics group
DSV to record an increase in the second quarter of 2024
turnover which amounted to 41.2
billion Danish kroner (€5.5 billion), an increase of
+9.1% compared to the April-June period last year, of which 13.4
billion kroner (+9.9%) generated by air shipments, 11.2 billion
billion (+3.9%), from maritime shipments, 10.6 billion (+9.4%)
from road shipments and 6.9 billion kroner (+17.3%) from
other logistical activities. Ebitda is
state of 5.5 billion crowns (-8.5%) and operating profit of 4.1
billion (-12.9%), with a contribution of 2.9 billion (-18.9%) from
air and sea shipments, of 549 million (+4.6%) from
road shipments and 661 million (+7.8%) from other solutions
Logistic. Net profit totalled 2.7 billion crowns
Danish countries (-19.6%).
In the second quarter of this year, the volume of shipments
operated by the group amounted to 349 thousand tons
(+10.3%) and that of maritime shipments to 666 thousand TEU containers
(+3,8%).