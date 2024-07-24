Half-year growth of +4% in container traffic at HPH Trust's terminals

In the first half of 2024, the port terminals of the
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) of Hong Kong have
handled container traffic of almost 10.4 million
TEU, with an increase of +4.0% on the first half of last year
year, of which more than 3.5 million TEUs handled in the port of Hong Kong
Kong (-6.9%) and 6.8 million TEUs in the ports of Shenzhen and Huizhou
(+10,6%).
In the first six months of this year, HPH Trust's revenues were
amounted to HK$5.3 billion (HK$681 million)
US dollars), up +2.6%. Operating profit is
1.8 billion (+16.7%) and net profit of 817 million
Hong Kong dollars (+21.0%).