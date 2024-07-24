The contract for the new paving of quays 19, 20 and 21 of the port of Ancona has been awarded

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has awarded the contract for the construction of new
paving superstructures of quays 19, 20 and 21 of the
Marche dock of the port of Ancona, with works concerning a
front of the quay of 350 meters, with an area of
about 15,500 square meters. The contract was awarded today
for a contractual amount of over 2.8 million euros. The timing of
execution are 329 days.
The first of the two types of interventions envisaged by the call
on the area of the Marche dock where the grain silos once stood,
demolished in 2019, provides for the new driveway pavement to
the adaptation of platforms 19, 20, 21 to the requirements and standards
and to make the area suitable for traffic,
the operation of port vehicles and the
loading and unloading and handling of goods. The second intervention
is instead for the construction of disposal plants
of rainwater.
The project also includes the preparation of underground services
functional to the subsequent electrification of the docks
involved in line with the objectives of
EU and national energy sustainability. The works of
paving of the three quays then represent a fundamental
preparatory step to the movement of a part of the traffic
ferries from the docks of the historic port as well as being a
qualitative improvement of the berths available in the port
doric.
"With this intervention - underlined the president
of the Port Authority, Vincenzo Garofalo - let's recover spaces
indispensable for the work of the port and for the development of
further maritime traffic. We also set up an area where
be able to move part of the ferry moorings away from the
from the historic center to lighten the impact of these activities
and improve the coexistence between the city of Ancona and its
port".