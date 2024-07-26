Changes to the 2024 budget of the Western Ligurian Port Authority approved

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the adjustment to the
2024 budget of the entity that forecasts higher revenues
for 51.4 million euros and higher expenses for 42.2 million, with a
operating profit of -117.6 million euros. The Port Authority explained
that the changes, both in income and in expenditure, are attributable to
the day-to-day management of the budget and the updating of the
ordinary and extraordinary three-year programs.
In particular, there are higher receipts on account
capital, equal to 39.3 million euros, while on the expenditure front
The adjustment to the 2024 budget is set for 33.2 million
of euros, of which 28 million linked to the Three-Year Programme of the
Ordinary and Extraordinary Works. As a result of changes
proposals, the presumed administration surplus as at 31 December 2024
amounted to €123.9 million and the surplus available (net of
compulsory funds of approximately €41 million) stands at €38.5 million
million euros.
As regards the development of intermodality, the
Management Committee approved the agreements that finalize the
collaboration between the Port Authority and the Italian Railway Network for the development of
of the last mile interventions in the Genoese basin of
Sampierdarena. The interventions, for a total value of approximately
100 million euros, relating to the new Fuori Muro station and the
connection between the Rugna-Bettolo compendium and the Campasso park,
complete the adduction system dedicated to goods and passengers
consisting of the Genoa Junction and the Third Railway Pass. The
design activities were co-financed at 50%
from the European Union from the Connecting Europe Facility funds
as part of the RENEW4GE.