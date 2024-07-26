GNV publishes its 2023 Community Report

The impact on the economy is 1.36 billion euros
national activity in Italy of GNV, the
MSC group ferries. This is underlined by the Community Report
2023 prepared by GNV itself in collaboration with Risposte
Tourism, an independent research and consulting company, in
occasion of the company's 30 years of operation
Shipping which has a fleet of 25 Ro-Pax ships. Highlighting that
GNV is now present in seven countries and in recent years
has accelerated its growth path, in Italy and abroad,
becoming the second ferry company operating in the
Mediterranean both in tonnage and meter capacity
transportable linear machines and third in the world for both categories,
also conquering the top of the world in capacity
of beds available in the fleet, the report specifies that the market
The main one of the company, however, remains the Italian one: "GNV
- specified Matteo Catani, CEO of the company
of navigation, on the occasion of today's presentation of the
- operates in eight ports in Italy, each of these not
is now an integral part of our identity and
of our history, but we want it to be the basis for our
future development with a view to greater responsibility
economic and social towards all stakeholders involved,
any level and in any territory, emphasizing the always
closer link between us and cities
of the sea that we connect".
Illustrating the content of the report, Catani highlighted that
"The ferry represents a fundamental direct and
of interests in the territories, while contributing to the
their well-being. To give a concrete idea - he explained - according to the
reworkings relating to 2023, with its activity
GNV annually generates direct, indirect and
induced activities amounting to 1.36 billion euros on the Italian economy and the
passengers travelling on board our ships - 2.4 million in the
2023 - bring added value to the
tourism that amounts to over 800 million euros. In addition, GNV has the
responsibility to transport approximately
€7.4 billion in value of goods distributed (equal to
0.35% of the national GDP) which in turn constitute a driving force
for the territories. Adding up the two data that emerged from the report, we can
therefore assume that GNV acts as an infrastructure capable of
generate internal trade of around €8.2 billion for
the economy of our country".