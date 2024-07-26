Konecranes' economic results grew in the second quarter

In the second quarter of this year, the
year-on-year growth in the economic performance of the producer of
Konecranes lifting and handling equipment and at the same time
the reduction in the value of new orders also continued
by the Finnish company, which, however, was higher than
that of the previous quarterly period. In the quarter
April-June 2024 revenues amounted to 1.03 billion
euro, up +13.0% on the same period last year
year, of which €347.6 million (+25.0%) generated by the sale of
vehicles for port use. EBITDA amounted to €168.9 million
(+42.4%) and operating profit of €139.7 million (+54.7%), with a
contribution of €33.5 million (+119.0%) from port vessels. Net profit
was €99.7 million (+76.2%).
In the second quarter of 2024, new orders acquired
from the company totaled 967.7 million (-11.5%), of which 308 million
million (-26.7%) relating to port vessels, and the value
of the orderbook as at 30 June stood at 2.99
billion euros (-12.4%), including 1.60 billion for
Port.