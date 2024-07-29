Ignazio Messina & C. has taken delivery of a second 6,300 TEU containership

Ignazio Messina & C. has taken delivery of the
Buxwave
which, with a capacity of 6,300 TEUs, is
The second largest ship in the group's fleet
Genoese shipbuilding, port and logistics. The container ship, which is
It was built in 2007 and was renamed Jolly
White
and is the twin of the Jolly Verde
, to date the
largest ship in the Messina fleet entered into service
last April. The Jolly Bianco
, which is 283 km long
meters by 40 meters wide, it is armed with a crew
composed of 23 members, 17 of whom are Italians including the commander
Salvatore Cammareri of La Spezia.
Once repositioned in the Mediterranean in the coming days, the
Jolly Bianco will be used on the line to Mar
Red, Arabian Gulf, India and Pakistan.