testata inforMARE
Cerca
30 July 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
22:07 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
MARITIME SERVICES
Edison announces the ship-to-ship supply of liquefied natural gas in the port of Trieste
First bunkering operation of this type in the Adriatic
Milano/Trieste
July 30, 2024
Edison announced that it has refueled with gas natural liquefied from ship to ship in the port of Trieste emphasizing that it is the first bunkering operation of This type occurred in the Adriatic Sea and the first performed by Edison through the use of the LNG carrier Ravenna Knutsen which since 2021 has been supplying the coastal LNG depot in Ravenna, which is part of the company's integrated logistics chain.

The Ravenna Knutsen is a small LNG carrier cut in Edison's availability by virtue of a contract with the Norwegian shipowner Knutsen OAS Shipping. The LNG carrier, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries on the construction site Mipo's ship in South Korea, can carry up to 30,000 cubic meters of LNG via three high-density steel tanks nickel content and properly insulated, to resist cryogenic temperatures. The ship is equipped with a double set of (both low and high), which give it a extreme operational versatility making it able to operate with warehouses and boats of different sizes.

"After the launch of the coastal depot in Ravenna, which is has become the reference in Italy for the supply of LNG in road transport - highlighted Fabrizio Mattana, executive vice president of Edison's Gas Assets - thanks to today's transaction Edison is the first to position itself in the LNG refueling market for the maritime segment. It is an industry with high potential reduction of its emissions and LNG is the solution available today and competitive. To consolidate our market presence we are also developing a second warehouse coastal LNG in Southern Italy and a second ship ready for the bunkeragggio. Many concrete steps that confirm our commitment for sustainable mobility in Italy and the Sea Mediterranean".
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPYARDS
Record of quarterly and semester values of new orders obtained by Fincantieri
Trieste
Stable revenue in the first half of this year
FINANCING
EU portal on financial instruments to support the green transition of shipping
Brussels
Up-to-date information on grants, loans and other financial products
INDUSTRY
Agreement Fincantieri-Accenture for the digitalization of ships, ports and maritime infrastructure
Trieste / Milano
SHIPPING
In the April-June quarter, Finnlines ' revenues grew by 13.0% percent.
Helsinki
Increased ro-pax traffic carried by ships of the company
INDUSTRY
White House announces private investment in the national shipbuilding industry and port equipment
Washington / Helsinki
In the field HD Hyundai, Bollinger Shipyards, Davie Shipbuilding and Konecranes. The latter plans to build STS cranes in the USA
PORTS
Launch of the tender for the expansion of the container terminal of the port of Koper
Koper
Traffic capacity will rise to 1.75 million teu
Luka Koper, the company that runs the Slovenian port of Koper, has started the tender ...
COMPANIES
Spinelli's board of majority shareholder, Spinelli's majority shareholder, has been renewed.
Genoa
President is David Ermini, national leader of the PD and former vice president of the Higher Council of Magistracy
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of Marseilles-Fos in the first semester
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of Marseilles-Fos in the first semester
Marseille
Accentuated growth of miscellaneous goods, in particular in the second quarter
FINANCING
Maritime-to-port sector associations denounce the absence of MIT at tables where the allocation of EU ETS resources is decided
Rome
Alarmingly-underlining-the failure to provide a breakdown of funds in favour of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
PORTS
Considerable further reduction in the traffic of goods in the port of Taranto
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 3.1% percent
Beijing
The only ones with foreign shipments increased by 8.4% percent and containers rose by 7.5% percent.
INDUSTRY
In the second quarter, the economic results of Konecranes grew
Helsinki
Orders drop in orders, but up from previous quarter
Quarterly revenue of CMA CGM growing thanks to new acquisitions
SHIPPING
Quarterly revenue of CMA CGM growing thanks to new acquisitions
Marseille
Containerized volumes carried by the fleet up 6.8% in the second quarter
PORTS
Salvini asks for the curricula of interested parties to preside over nine Port System Authorities
Rome
Nominations will have to be submitted by September 10
Another extraordinary quarter for Royal Caribbean Cruises
CRUISES
Another extraordinary quarter for Royal Caribbean Cruises
Miami
In the April-June period in the first half of 2024, numerous records were broken.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Decided downturn in the economic performance of the German railway group DB
Berlin
In the first half of -10.2% percent of the goods transported by DB Cargo. Also decrease in the performance of DB Schenker
SHIPPING
Rasmussen (BIMCO) : The reduced demolition activity of container carriers will increase in the future
Copenhagen
Meanwhile, the world's fleet has reached new records.
ASSOCIATIONS
Renewed summits of the associations of maritime agents and spedicers of the Spezia
The Spezia
On August 10 the inauguration of the seaside walk of the new waterfront of Marina di Carrara
Le Aziende informano
ABB completa l'acquisizione del business di routing meteorologico di DTN per la navigazione
La transazione è stata completata oggi, in seguito a un precedente annuncio di accordo con il gruppo globale di dati e analisi DTN
LOGISTICS
DSV, growing quarterly revenue but not earnings
Hedehusene
In the April-June period increase in air and sea shipments
PORTS
4% semester growth of container traffic in HPH Trust terminals
Hong Kong
Revenue up 2.6%
SHIPYARDS
Carnival orders Fincantieri to be three cruise ships of 230,000 tonnes of gross tonnage
Miami
They will be the largest ever built by the navalmechanical company and the largest ever made in Italy.
LEGISLATION
Published in USA the norm that prohibits shipping companies from unjustifiably rejecting cargo slots
Washington
VOCC will have to demonstrate the subsistence of reasonable grounds to deny the spaces
PORTS
New quarterly and semi-annual records of containers and conventional goods in Spanish ports
Madrid
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Started construction of the trimodal terminal of the MSC group in the Paris region
Geneva
It is expected that in 2027 annual traffic will reach five million teu
SHIPYARDS
No from the Government of London to a state guarantee on new loans requested by Harland & Wolff
London
"The market is in the best position to resolve the business issues faced by the company," he said.
PORTS
In the port of Naples, the work of strengthening the dam foranea Duke d' Aosta is initiated.
SHIPPING
Danish Norden buys Norwegian Norlat Shipping
Hellerup
Is specialized in the maritime transport of forest products
Meyer Werft confirms the possibility of implementing the restructuring of the navalmechanical group
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Werft confirms the possibility of implementing the restructuring of the navalmechanical group
Papenburg
Announced the definition of a draft of a plan that is expected to be completed in 2028
MARITIME SERVICES
IBIA, the current carbon intensity indicator of the IMO penalises the bunkerage business
London
Submitted a proposal to change the CII ahead of the next session of the MEPC
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports, in June new historical record of monthly container traffic
Hong Kong
In the April-June period of this year, a new quarterly record was also recorded
PORTS
Slight quarterly and semester growth of container traffic in the port of Algeciras
Algeciras
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New locomotives for transalpine transport of SBB Cargo International
Munich of Bavaria
Order to Siemens Mobility
PORTS
New historical record of monthly container traffic in the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
Also recorded new maximum spikes of quarterly and semi-annual containerized volumes
New historical record of monthly container traffic in the port of Barcelona
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the Antwerp-Zeegrugge port system grew by 4% percent.
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the Antwerp-Zeegrugge port system grew by 4% percent.
Anverse
The containers were equal to almost 3.4 million teu (+ 2%)
Port of Rotterdam, in recovery of container traffic in the second quarter
PORTS
Port of Rotterdam, in recovery of container traffic in the second quarter
Rotterdam
In the second half of the year, volumes are expected to rise in other market segments.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
CMA CGM accords with Google to apply artificial intelligence to group operations
Marseille
Among the objectives, increase the efficiency of fleet use and containers
PORTS
In the first half of 2024 the container traffic in the port of Los Angeles grew by 14.4%
Los Angeles
INDUSTRY
ABB's earnings growth while falling orders
Zurich
Increase in commits in the maritime, port and chemical sectors
Assiterminal, use EU ETS funds for investment in infrastructure and new equipment for port businesses
ASSOCIATIONS
Assiterminal, use EU ETS funds for investment in infrastructure and new equipment for port businesses
Rome
The trade unions are abandoning the confrontational drift on the Ccnl.
PORTS
Marsa Maroc will operate two terminals in the Beninese port of Cotonou
Casablanca
The business will be held together with the new public-private company Bénin Manutentions
SHIPPING
Clerc (Maersk) : The next few months will also be characterized by a containerized hold deficiency in the face of high demand
Copenhagen
Agreement in Bahrain to set up a shipyard recycling yard
SHIPPING
In May, the decline of naval traffic in the Suez Canal was accentuated.
In May, the decline of naval traffic in the Suez Canal was accentuated.
The Cairo
The crossings of tankers have decreased by -41.5% and those of ships of other type by -59.4%
ASSOCIATIONS
Cognolate is the new president of Assiterminal
Rome
Ferrari confirmed director of the association of port terminalists
ASSOCIATIONS
CIMAC has been accredited with consultative status at the International Maritime Organization
Frankfurt am Main
SAFETY & SECURITY
General cargo ship stopped and sanctioned by the Coast Guard of Genoa
Genoa
Found serious breaches of European ship recycling law
INSTITUTIONS
European commissioners Valean and Sinkevicius resignations to take place in the EU Parliament
Brussels
SHIPPING
The rebound in revenues recorded by OOCL continues.
Hong Kong
In the second quarter of this year, they grew by 14.4%
PORTS
Singapore port records new historical records of quarterly and semi-annual traffic of containers
Singapore
New maximum peaks also of non-oil bulk bulk
SHIPYARDS
Orders for 2.7 billion to KSOE for the construction of 12 15,500-teu container carriers
Seoul / Sejong
The Fair Trade Commission authorizes the KSOE to acquire 35.05% of the capital of STX Heavy Industries
SHIPPING
FMC blocks the entry into force of the Gemini Corporation Agreement between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd in trades with the USA
Washington
It would become automatically effective on Monday, but the US agency requested more information
ENVIRONMENT
Employ the proceeds of the EU ETS to support investments in decarbonisation of the sectors that have produced them
Rome
They are asking for Anfia, Anita, Confitarma, Assogasliquidi-Federchemistry and Unem
PORTS
Traffic of record goods in Albanian ports
Tirana
At the end of the race for the realisation of the new port of Porto Romano
MARITIME SERVICES
Edison announces the supply of liquefied natural gas from ship to ship in the port of Trieste
Milan / Trieste
First bunkerage operation of this type in the Adriatic
SHIPPING
Ignazio Messina & C. has taken delivery of a second container ship from 6,300 teu
Genoa
The "Jolly Bianco" was built in 2007
FINANCING
Project for the digital transition and innovation of nautical and logistics-port-port chains
Rome
Leading the project is CDP Venture Capital
PORTS
Cross is certain that the new dam of the port of Genoa will take place in the expected times
Genoa
According to the president of Assagents, a war between crows and owls is under way with the seconds destined to succumbed
SHIPPING
GNV publishes its own Community Report 2023
Genoa
Catani : We annually generate direct, indirect and induced impacts of 1.36 billion on the Italian economy
PORTS
Approved changes to the 2024 forecast budget of the Western Ligure AdSP
Genoa
Ok of the Management Committee at conventions with RFI for last-mile links
SEAFARERS
Trade unions, approved the renewal of the seafarers ' contract and disbanded the reserve
Rome
Some criticalities in the trailer sector
PORTS
Sardinia's AdSP accelerates expenses for infrastructure
Cagliari
About 60 million euros of sums available in excess of 2024
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
Awarded the tender for the new pavement of the quays 19, 20 and 21 of the Port of Ancona
Ancona
Part of the ferry's actresses will be moved to the area.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Medlog (MSC group) will become the co-owner of the new Belgian inland port of Limburg
Brussels
Partnerships with Essers and Machiels
PORTS
On the way in the port of Augusta the work for the realization of the new border control post
August
They will be completed by January 2025
PORTS
In the first five months of 2024, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew 5.8% percent while in Salerno it fell by -1.0% percent.
Naples
PORTS
Approved the DPSS of the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
Livorno
The instrument sets out the objectives and coordinated development strategies of the System ports
LOGISTICS
In the second quarter of this year UPS's revenues fell by 1.1%
Atlanta
Net profit down -32.3%
LOGISTICS
Stable the quarterly turnover of the Kuehne + Nagel logistics group
Schindellegi
In growth the revenues generated by air shipments
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New service of Bertani Transport for car rail transport between Chignolo Po and Cassino
Milan
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
6.5% of the fleet in navigation is able to use alternative fuels or propulsions
Naples
SHIPPING
Trafigura becomes sole proprietor of the High Heat Tankers
Singapore
Acquired 50% of the capital in hand at Gearbulk
INDUSTRY
Positive the second quarter of Wärstilä
Helsinki / Trieste / Rome
Accentuated growth in the maritime segment
SHIPPING
Launched a ro-pax of Bluferries
Athens
From the beginning of next year, he will connect Villa San Giovanni with Messina
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri-Hera agreement for the optimisation of the waste cycle
Bologna / Rome
A newco will be established. The activity will be launched at the shipyard in Monfalcone
SHIPPING
Japan's ENEOS cedes fleet of tankers and bulk carriers to a participating newco at 80% percent from NYK
Tokyo
The sale does not include ships for the transportation of crude oil
INFRASTRUCTURE
EU funds for 765 million euros at new railway line-Lyon
Brussels
Also funded access to the Brenner Base Tunnel
TRUCKING
Medtruck (MSC group), agreement with trade unions on salary and rights
Rome
In the next 15 days workers will be called upon to speak out on the deal.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Inaugurated the new intermodal rail link between the Central Tuscany Interport and the Darsena Toscana Terminal
Lawn
PORTS
On arrival in the port of La Spezia the naval means for the construction of the new pier cruises
The Spezia
They will be used for the consolidation of the seabed and prefabrication and laying of the casks
LOGISTICS
Rhenus has inaugurated two plants near Bologna and Milan.
Lauzac
New branches in Castel San Pietro and Casei Gerola
PORTS
In June the Port of Long Beach sets a new container traffic record for this month
Long Beach
SAFETY & SECURITY
Agreement between the AdSP of the Central Adriatic and the State Police for the prevention and contrast of cyber crimes
Ancona
PORTS
The EIB finances 90 million of the project of the Darsena Europa of the port of Livorno
Luxembourg
Warriors : full political and financial support for its realization
INFRASTRUCTURE
Cross (Assoperatives) : Do not stop the realization of major infrastructure
Genoa
Dam of Genoa, Third Valico and motorway grate-points out-are essential works
PORTS
In the first half of 2024 the container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -5.4%
Hong Kong
In the second quarter, the decline was -7.5% percent.
EDUCATION
Renewed the five-year agreement between Honored Shipowners and IMAT for the training of crews
Castel Volturno
OFFSHORE
Saipem to win two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia
Milan
New assets worth about 500 million
PORTS
The work on the realisation of the new entrance to the port of Augusta has been carried out.
August
Di Sarcina : Strategic work also in light of the recent transfer of container traffic from Catania
INDUSTRY
Strong demand for containers is reflected on the profits of the CIMC
Hong Kong
Recorded a significant increase in dry box sales
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On July 17, the public assembly in Assiterminal will be held in Rome.
Rome
Messina (Assshipowners) : with the renewal of the Ccnl of the shipowner industry valid responses to the needs of workers
ASSOCIATIONS
The assembly of Assagents will be held in Genoa on June 25.
Genoa
Event entitled " Mari inquieti. Routes and conflicts : the incognition of traffickers "
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Samsung, HMM clash in US over shipping rates
(The Korea Times)
Houthis Mount Biggest Month of Attacks on Ships This Year
(Bloomberg)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Relazione del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 17 luglio 2024
››› File
COMPANIES
ALS Customs Services has acquired the Italian Battaglino Customs Services
Hilden
The Milan firm has 79 employees
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Approved the 2023 budget of Interporto Campano
Nola
Confirmed Alfredo Gaetani (President) and Claudio Ricci (Managing Director)
LOGISTICS
The Danish group SGL buys Brazilian Blu Logistics Brasil
Hvidovre
Agreement to acquire the entire share capital
MARITIME SERVICES
Saipem, commits for offshore activities in Azerbaijan
Milan
In programme activity in the Azerbaijani waters of the Caspian Sea
COMPANIES
99.2% million of Fincantieri's 400 million capital increase subscribed to
Rome
Majority shareholder CDP Equity has subscribed to new shares worth 285.8 million euros.
MEETINGS
On July 17, the public assembly in Assiterminal will be held in Rome.
Rome
Messina (Assshipowners) : with the renewal of the Ccnl of the shipowner industry valid responses to the needs of workers
PORTS
At The Spice Container Terminal start the scallops of the 21,000-teu container ships of OOCL
The Spezia
PORTS
Inaugurated the Onshore Power Supply plant of the port of Valletta
Floriana / Geneva
Every Wednesday "MSC World Europa" will connect to the electric grid of the stopover
PORTS
PSA, measures to mitigate congestion in the port of Singapore are having success
Singapore
In recent months, it has increased, among other things, the need to handle containers several times.
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Presented the XII National Report on the Economy of the Sea
Rome
The sector generates a direct added value of 64.6 billion euros.
SHIPYARDS
Set up in the construction site of Ancona the construction of the extra-aluminum cruise ship Four Seasons I
Trieste
Fincantieri will deliver it by the end of 2025
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd announces preliminary results of first semester
Hamburg
The company believes that the second half of 2024 will be better than previous expectations.
PORTS
In May the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -3.0%
Ravenna
The month of June is expected to decline by -3.3% percent.
SHIPPING
The economic-financial analysis of Fedespedi of containerized shipping companies
Milan
SHIPYARDS
Laying of the keel of the new ultra-luxury megayacht destined for Aman at Sea
Genoa
Ceremony in the construction site of St. George of Nogaro of T. Mariotti
SHIPPING
Danaos confirms order in China for five new container ships
Athens
Four will have a capacity of 9,200 teu and one of 8,258 teu
PORTS
In Barcelona the first container terminal in the Mediterranean with electrified quay
Barcelona
On Friday the inauguration of the Onshore Power Supply plant in Hutchison Ports BEST
SHIPPING
The revenue growth of Taiwanese Evergreen and Yang Ming continues
Taipei / Keelung
YML orders 9,100 new containers
PORTS
Inaugurated in Gioia Tauro the quay that will host the pole of naval reparations
Joy Tauro
Agostinelli : This year the container traffic in port will challenge the four million teu
SHIPYARDS
Chinese group Hengli will build a shipyard on the island of Changxing
Dalian
Investment of the value of 1.3 billion
SHIPPING
SFL Corporation renews with Maersk the rental of four container ships
Hamilton
The capacity of ships will be high from 8,700 to 9,500 teu
MARITIME SERVICES
Prysmian, record of installation of a cable in ultra-deep waters
Milan
Test for installation at -2,150 meters
LOGISTICS
Germany's Rhenus has acquired 15% percent of France's C Chez Vous
Holzwickede
Is specialized in the delivery of goods weighing more than 30 kilograms
SHIPPING
Astilleros Armon delivered the dual-fuel ferry Margarita Salas to Baleària
Dénia
Can be powered to liquefied natural gas
SHIPPING
Brothers Cosulich orders two new chemical bunkering tankers
Genoa
They will be taken in delivery in the first semester of 2026
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri vara to Ancona the cruise ship Viking Vesta
Los Angeles
In mid-2025 it will be delivered to American Viking
LOGISTICS
Lineage buys the abruzzese supplier of Eurofrigor refrigerated warehouses
Amsterdam
Manages a refrigerated cell structure of more than 24,000 square meters in Controwar
PORTS
At the end the constructive phase of the port of Porto Torres
Cagliari
Entrusted to a Technical Advisory Panel on the issue of the greatest costs of opera
SHIPPING
In China, the keel of the new ro-pax has been laid down. GNV Virgo
Genoa
It will be the first ship of GNV's fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas
ASSOCIATIONS
In Genoa, the World Day of Ausile Navigation
Genoa
On August 22, IALA will assume the legal status of intergovernmental organisation
SHIPPING
SFL Corporation orders the construction of five container ships from 16,800 teu
Hamilton
Commits the value of a billion dollars to New Times Shipbuilding
COMPANIES
In 2023, Fratelli Cosulich recorded financial performance second only to those records of 2022
Genoa
INDUSTRY
OMT (Accelleron) acquires the OMC2
Reflights
The Company manufactures high precision fuel injectors for marine, stationary and rail engines
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile