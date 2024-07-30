Edison announces the ship-to-ship supply of liquefied natural gas in the port of Trieste

Edison announced that it has refueled with gas
natural liquefied from ship to ship in the port of Trieste
emphasizing that it is the first bunkering operation of
This type occurred in the Adriatic Sea and the first performed by
Edison through the use of the LNG carrier Ravenna Knutsen
which since 2021 has been supplying the coastal LNG depot in Ravenna, which is
part of the company's integrated logistics chain.
The Ravenna Knutsen is a small LNG carrier
cut in Edison's availability by virtue of a
contract with the Norwegian shipowner Knutsen OAS Shipping. The
LNG carrier, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries on the construction site
Mipo's ship in South Korea, can carry up to
30,000 cubic meters of LNG via three high-density steel tanks
nickel content and properly insulated, to resist
cryogenic temperatures. The ship is equipped with a double set of
(both low and high), which give it a
extreme operational versatility making it able to operate
with warehouses and boats of different sizes.
"After the launch of the coastal depot in Ravenna, which is
has become the reference in Italy for the supply of LNG
in road transport - highlighted Fabrizio Mattana, executive
vice president of Edison's Gas Assets - thanks to today's transaction
Edison is the first to position itself in the LNG refueling market for
the maritime segment. It is an industry with high potential
reduction of its emissions and LNG is the
solution available today and competitive. To consolidate our
market presence we are also developing a second warehouse
coastal LNG in Southern Italy and a second ship ready for the
bunkeragggio. Many concrete steps that confirm our commitment
for sustainable mobility in Italy and the Sea
Mediterranean".