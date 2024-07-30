Employ the proceeds of the EU ETS to support the investments in decarbonisation of the sectors that have produced them

Anita, Anita, Confitarma, Assogasliquidi-Federchemistry and Unem are calling on the government and parliamentary committees, which are analysing the text of Legislative Decree of transposition of the European standard, to ensure that the proceeds from the auctions arising from the next implementation of the national transposition measures of the new Community Directive on the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) are employed to adopt decarbonisation measures in the sectors that have produced them. "In line with what is also stated in the memory of Confindustria filed with the Chambers with reference to all the sectors involved in the ETS legislation," it said in a statement.
In the statement, the associations highlighted " the absolute necessity to supplement the measure with the explicit prediction of the use of the proceeds of the ETS auctions generated by the transport sector to take measures to : incentivise the development of the alternative fuels as defined by Regulation (EU) 2023/1804 in the areas of both road and sea transport ; support the renewal of the circulating park with zero-and low-emission vehicles powered by alternative fuels and the renewal of the naval fleets ; contain the costs related to the purchase of the same fuels ; incentivise intermodality as well in the transport of goods ".
"In the hope that the competent dicasteries on the indispensable materials for the decarbonisation of road transport and shipping are endowed with adequate resources and instruments," the associations conclude by reiterating " in strength that only in this way will be possible to ensure that the obligations arising from the new ETS legislation represent not only a constraint, but a useful opportunity to make the energy transition of the transport of people and goods economically sustainable for citizens and businesses and concretely viable. "