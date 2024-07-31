South Korea's Taewoong Logistics buys the Croatian auto-transport company LA Trans

South Korea's logistics group Taewoong Logistics today announced the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of the Croatian auto-transport company LA Trans d.o.o., which was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rijeka. "This acquisition derives from our attention to the development and modernization project of the port of Rijeka, the largest commercial port in Croatia, and is in anticipation of commercial synergies," the Asian company said in a statement. with our current Hungarian and German subsidiaries that use the port of Rijeka as a bridgehead. "
Taewoong Logistics recalled that in 2021 the global shipping company Maersk, together with the Croatian company Enna, decided to invest 600 million euros in the expansion of the container terminal of the Croatian port, with the first of the two phases of the project that will be completed in 2025 and will allow the port airport in Rijeka to increase the container traffic capacity to 650mila teu per year compared to current 400mila ( of the July 5 2021). LA Trans has in place an agreement with Maersk for forwarding to the container markets and other cargoes landed by the ships of the Danish shipowner group in the Croatian port.
The chief executive of Taewoong Logistics, Han Jae Dong, specified that the South Korean group's strategy in the Eastern European region is to consolidate its own logistics network based on the port of Rijeka, while developing a logistics branch in the Balkan Peninsula that in the long term connects Europe with Central Asia.