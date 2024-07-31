They come back to grow the quarterly financial performance of the ONE

Left behind six quarters of degrowth, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, the economic results of the containerized shipping company Ocean were back in sharp growth. Network Express (ONE) of Singapore, principally, of the sharp increase in the value of maritime nils, in particular of
those spots, determined by the hijacking of ships linking Asia to Europe on the route that passes around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea region where naval traffic is targeted by drone attacks and others devices carried out by the Houthi Yemeni rebels. The improvement in financial performance also contributed to the increase in the volumes of containerized cargo carried over the period by the ONE fleet that amounted to 3.14 million teu, up 11.2% percent over the period. April-June of 2023.
In the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company's revenues amounted to 4.21 billion (+ 11.8%). EBITDA was 1.22 billion (+ 58.1%), EBIT of 667 million (+ 73.2%), and net profit of 779 million (+ 51.9%).