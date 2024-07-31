Port of Ravenna, memorandum of understanding for the digital integration of port and rail systems

The logistics hub of the Italian State Railways Group and the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Adriatic Centre North have signed the first memorandum of understanding to promote digital integration between the Port Community System of the AdSP and the technological systems of the Polo companies. The agreement will allow a computer exchange of data relating to the main processes dedicated to rail transport services that originate or arrive in the port of Ravenna. The communication between the information and digital systems of the two realities will enable better programming and management of the railway operations of the various actors involved in the supply chain, speeding up the processes as operational, such as maneuvering or loading and unloading operations, both commercial dedicated to shipments, such as the letters of car.
In the port of Ravenna the Logistic Pole of the railway group movement, through Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal in Rti with Dinazzano Po Spa, the rail traffic in and out of the port airport and, through Mercitalia Rail, operates daily links with the port. At the signing of the memorandum of understanding, the president of the AdSP, Daniele Rossi, recalled that " the port of Ravenna reached the number of 9,000 trains per year and-it highlighted-having the possibility of an exchange of data relating to the rail transport is indispensable for the optimal management of this traffic. We are the second Italian port by train number and it is a mode of transport in which we believe and we want to grow further in the coming years for the value it represents in terms of sustainability, " he said. competitiveness of our stopover ".