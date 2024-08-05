Filt-Cgil, it is serious to reject amendments on arduous port work and early retirement

"It would be serious and worrying if the government rejected
as part of the provision containing "Provisions for the
Labour", the amendments relating to the recognition of work
and the release of the early retirement fund
for the dockers". This was underlined by the national Filt Cgil
referring to the non-acceptance of specific amendments
denounced by the associations of the port cluster
(
of 2
August
2024) and adding that "this rejection, if
would end up depriving the sector of necessary elements
for the protection and safety of work".
"The failure to start the early retirement fund -
explained the Federation of Transport of the CGIL - would risk
further complicating the process for the renewal of the
national contract for ports. It was precisely the prediction
of the early retirement fund, one of the qualifying elements of the
contract renewal".
According to Filt, "it is absolutely necessary that the
the theme of work in the port area summarizes its centrality
and that the legislator focuses primarily on
these issues, especially in a phase like the one we are experiencing
which offers no certainty about the future and where new
challenges for safeguarding the competitiveness of our
port system".