In 2023, 13.1 billion tonnes of goods were transported on EU roads (-3.4%)

Last year in the European Union, transport services on
13.12 billion tons of goods, with
a drop of -3.4% on 2022, and in 2023 the performance
of road haulage in the EU was overall
1,857.0 billion tonne-kilometres (-3.2%). Eurostat
releasing the latest data on the volumes of goods transported on
road, explained that, after some variability in the first
and in the second quarter of 2020 due to restrictions related to
to the Covid-19 pandemic, road freight transport was
increased and remained relatively stable in 2022, while
in 2023 recorded decreases in all quarters, with a
-2.3% in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022
followed by reductions of -3.6% in the second quarter, -3.8% in the
third quarter of -3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
In 2023, the sharpest decreases in terms of
Tonne-kilometres handled were recorded in Portugal
(-16.4%), Slovakia (-16.2%) and Sweden (-11.5%), while Lithuania
(+17.3%), Denmark (+8.2%) and Cyprus (+7.8%) recorded the
higher growth. In Italy, with 1.04 billion tons
transported and a performance of 145.2 billion tonne-km,
decreases of -0.5% and -3.9% respectively were recorded.
Of the 13.12 billion tonnes of goods transported on
road in the EU in 2023, 11.91 billion tonnes (-3.5%) were
transported domestically and 1.21 billion tons
(-3.1%) in the international arena. In addition, of the total, 3.09 billion
of tonnes of goods (-4.9%) were transported by services in
own account and 10.02 billion tonnes (-3.0%) were
transported by services for third parties.
Last year, of the total number of goods transported by road in
Italy, 1.01 billion tons (-0.1%) were transported
in Italy and 26.9 million tonnes (-13.5%) in the
international. In addition, of the total, 141.1 million tons
(+5.0%) were transported by services on own account and 900.5
million tonnes (-1.4%) from services on behalf of third parties.
Regarding the type of cargo transported in 2023
on the roads of the European Union, Eurostat has specified that, as
in previous years, metal ores and other products of
Mining and quarrying have been the most
transported amounted to 3.14 billion tonnes. Other
Significant product groups were the other mineral products
non-metallic products with 1.56 billion tonnes,
food, beverages and tobacco with 1.55 billion tonnes
and agricultural, forestry and fishery products with 1.27 billion
Tons. The highest increases were recorded by the
transport equipment (+12.4% on 2022), from the
furniture (+9.7%) and coal and lignite (+7.6%). The most significant decreases
were recorded by the transport of other products
non-metallic minerals (-11.2%), other goods (-6.6%) and non-metallic minerals
metal ores and other mining and quarrying products
(-6,0%).