The MIT postpones the deadline for the submission of candidacies for president of nine Port Authorities to 30 September

Today, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has
announced the extension to 30 September of the deadline for
the sending of candidacies for the renewal of the top management bodies of
nine Port System Authorities initially set for 10 September
(
of 25
July
2024). The Ministry, in the notice of extension of the deadline,
explained that the extension of the deadline has been decided
"with a view to the widest transparency and in order to
make greater awareness and participation in the collection
expressions of interest".