In June, Seaspan Corporation ordered 27 new container ships

On Form 6-K filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
and Exchange Commission (SEC), Canada's Atlas Corp.
that last June the Seaspan Corporation,
company chartering a fleet of container ships of
properties, has ordered the shipyards to build
as many as 27 new container ships with a capacity ranging from
9,000 and 17,000 TEUs. In the document Atlas, which owns 100% of the
Seaspan, specifies that the 27 new ships will be taken into account
delivery between 2027 and 2028 and will be rented for a long time
term.
As of June 30, Seaspan's fleet consisted of
176 container ships and the orderbook included another 35 new ships.