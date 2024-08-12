Carlo Merli has been appointed CEO of Setramar Group

Carlo Merli has been appointed Chief Executive Officer
of the Setramar Group, a company that operates four port terminals
multipurpose in the port of Ravenna capable of handling up to
seven million tonnes of steel products, cereals and
flours, agri-food in general, fertilizers, minerals,
aggregates, forest products, miscellaneous goods and in packages, project cargo
as well as containers.
Merli, who will take office with effect from the next
1 September, boasts thirty years of experience in the
logistics and transport having held senior roles at F2i
Port Holding, MarterNeri and APM Terminals of the Maersk group. The
Setramar highlighted that Merli's appointment takes place at a time
crucial for the group, which has recently signed an agreement with
Davidson Kempner Capital Management (DKCM), a global company
investment management company, and its operating partner, One33,
to develop the group's Ravenna terminal and launch a
platform dedicated to port infrastructure. The agreement will lead to
Davidson Kempner to indirectly hold a stake in the
70% in the port division of the Setramar Group, whose current
shareholders will hold the remaining 30%.