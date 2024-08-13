Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports record quarterly revenues and EBITDA
The volume of rolling stock and goods transported by the fleet is decreasing
Lysaker
August 13, 2024
Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one of the world leaders in the field of
maritime transport and logistics at the service of industry
automotive and in the transport of rolling stock and breakbulk, closed the
second quarter of this year with record revenues of 1.36
billion, up +4.4% over the same period of 2015,
2023, of which 1.00 billion generated by the activities of
maritime transport (+1.4%). EBITDA
quarterly reached a record value having amounted to 507
million dollars (+6.3%). Operating profit was 363
million (+9.3%) and net income of $315 million (+6.4%).
In the April-June period of this year, however, it fell
the volume of rolling stock and goods transported by the fleet was -9.9%
having been equal to 14.9 million cubic meters.
