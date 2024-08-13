In the second quarter of 2024, freight traffic in Croatian ports decreased by -7.8%

In the second quarter of 2024, freight traffic in ports
Croatians marked a decrease of -7.8% compared to the same period
of last year, having amounted to 5.68 million tonnes,
of which 4.13 million tons at landing (-12.4%) and 1.56 million tons
of tons at embarkation (+7.4%). The only type of cargo with
not having recorded a decline was that of the
container which totaled 1.15 million tons (+10.5%) with
container handling of 122 thousand TEUs (+0.8%),
of which 113 thousand TEUs handled from the port of Rijeka alone (-0.1%). In
decrease, on the other hand, in liquid bulk with 2.53 million
tonnes (-15.0%), dry bulk with 1.58 million tonnes
tons (-2.9%), rolling stock with 57 thousand tons (-23.9%) and
other miscellaneous goods with 361 thousand tons (-17.1%).
In the passenger sector, traffic was
a total of 9.64 million people (+4.3%), of which 457 thousand
cruise passengers (+10.9%) and 9.17 million passengers of the services
regular (+4.0%).
In the first half of 2024, Croatian ports handled a
of 10.13 million tons of cargo, with a reduction in
-16.2% on the first half of last year, of which 7.34
million tons of cargo at unloading (-21.3%) and 2.78 million
of tons at loading (-4.2%). In the passenger sector,
cruise passengers were 477 thousand (+13.6%) and passengers on the lines
regular 12.41 million (+5.1%).