In the April-June quarter, cargo traffic in Tunisian ports decreased by -10.5%

In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
ports of Tunisia decreased by -10.5% compared to the previous year.
same period in 2023 having been 7.04 million tons,
of which 4.49 million tonnes at landing (-8.2%) and 2.56 million tonnes
of tons at embarkation (-14.1%). Hydrocarbon trafficking is
remained stable having amounted to 2.50 million tons
(-0.1%) while that of other liquid bulk cargo fell
-52.3% to 168 thousand tons. The decline in the
dry bulk cargo, with cereals totalling 1.11 million
tonnes (-21.3%) and other cargoes 1.08 million
tons (-22.4%). In the field of miscellaneous goods,
handled a total of 2.17 million tons (-1.0%), of
of which 1.08 million tons of containerized goods (+3.5%)
Built with a container handling of 125 thousand TEUs
(+4.7%), 483 thousand tons of rolling stock (-14.6%) and 612 thousand tons of rolling stock
tons of other miscellaneous goods (+4.3%). in the
passenger services, the traffic handled by scheduled services is
130 thousand people (-1.5%) and that of cruise ships
68 thousand people (-3.2%).
In the second quarter of 2024 the highest volume of traffic
of goods was handled by the port of Rades with 1.70
million tons (+7.1%) followed by the ports of Skhira with 1.43
million tons (-24.9%), Bizerte with 1.26 million tons
tons (+6.1%), Sfax with 1.08 million tons (-19.5%),
Gabes with 677 thousand tons (-21.8%), Sousse with 398 thousand tons
(+3.5%), La Goulette with 288 thousand tons (-26.4%) and Zarzis with
217 thousand tons (+3.5%).