In July, container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles increased by +37.3%

Last month, the Port of Los Angeles handled a
container traffic of 940 thousand TEUs, a number that represents a
Significant increase of +37.3% over July 2023 and a record volume
for the month of July, as well as the tenth best result
monthly as always. The sharp increase was generated by the
growth of +37.6% in full container landings at
501 thousand TEUs and an increase of +54.2% in empty containers that are
amounted to 323 thousand TEUs. The growth of the
full container shipments with 115 thousand TEUs (+4.1%).
"We have recorded - explained the director of operations
Port of Los Angeles, Gene Seroka, commenting on the performance of the
Traffic in July 2024 - an influx of goods for the end of the holidays
year that they reached our docks a little earlier than usual
to avoid any risk of delays later on
in the year. These goods, such as toys, electronics, and
clothing, are arriving at the same time as the
usual goods such as school supplies, autumn fashion and
Halloween items. Here in Los Angeles - he specified - a high
early season has helped to increase volumes".
In the first seven months of 2024, the Californian port of call
5.67 million TEUs handled globally, up +17.6%
on the same period last year.