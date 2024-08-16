DP World's terminals handle record quarterly consummated traffic

In the second quarter of this year, the port terminals that
are part of the DP World group network in Dubai have
handled a record container traffic of 21.8 million
TEU, with an increase of +7.5% over the same period in 2023. The
a new quarterly historical peak was generated by volumes
records handled in ports in the Americas and Australia and in
those of Asia which were equal to 3.2
million TEUs (+14.7%) and 10.9 million TEUs (+10.2%). Traffic
handled in container terminals in Europe, Africa and the Middle East
amounted to 7.8 million TEUs (+1.4%), of which 3.7 million
of TEUs handled in the United Arab Emirates (+4.3%).
A record volume of traffic was also recorded
in the first half of 2024 when 42.6
million TEUs, up +6.8% on the first half of 2014
last year. Also in the first six months of 2024, the terminals of
The Americas and Australia and Asia set new records with 6.3
million TEUs (+13.2%) and 21.2 million TEUs (+10.2%). In Europe,
Africa and the Middle East, 15.1 million TEUs were handled
(+0.2%), of which over 7.3 million TEUs handled in the Emirates
United Arab Emirates (+3.9%).
In the first half of this year, the terminal group
The Middle East also set its own new record in terms of value
of revenues which amounted to 9.3 billion dollars (+3.3%).
Operating profit and net profit declined
respectively by -9.8% and -40.4%, falling to 1.5 billion and 537.9
million dollars.