In the port of Valencia, the growth of container traffic continues

Last month, the traffic of goods in the port of Valencia
grew by +3.0% on July 2023 having amounted to 6.18 million
of tonnes, an increase that was determined by the
continuation of the positive trend in the container sector
since last September and accentuated with the crisis in the Red Sea that
increased transhipment traffic in the port
Spanish ships which, in order to avoid transit through the
Suez Canal, sailing on the route around the Cape of Buona
Hope. In July 2024, containerized traffic was
of 4.98 million tons (+9.3%), a volume that was
Built with a container handling of 457 thousand TEUs
(+6.1%), including 73 thousand full TEUs on boarding (-5.9%), 83 thousand TEUs
full on landing (+7.4%), 193 thousand full TEUs in transit (+18.6%) and
108 thousand empty TEUs (-4.7%). Conventional goods, on the other hand, fell
by -8.4% falling to 941 thousand tons and decreasing are
liquid and solid bulk cargo were also found to be equal
respectively to 93 thousand (-36.6%) and 127 thousand tons (-44.7%).
In the first seven months of 2024, the Port of Valencia
handled a total of 43.26 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +8.7% on the same period of last year
year. Containerized goods alone, with 34.23 million tons,
recorded an increase of +10.4%, a growth that is
+13.1% if traffic is counted in terms of containers
of twenty feet moved, which amounted to 3.14 million
TEUs, of which 498 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (-0.9%), 515 thousand full TEUs
at embarkation (+6.6%), 1.35 million full TEUs in transit (+20.6%)
and 775 thousand empty TEUs (+15.8%). In the miscellaneous goods segment,
total was 7.03 million tons (+5.25). The
liquid bulk cargo amounted to 653 thousand tons (-29.8%) and
solid waste at 1.10 million tons (+16.3%).