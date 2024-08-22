USB, continue to promptly denounce any attempt at unauthorized self-handling in ports
It is also necessary, explains the union, to put pressure on the Port Authorities so that any request for authorization actually meets the requirements
Roma
August 22, 2024
Referring to the recent ruling of the Council of State,
published on 19 July, regarding the petition against
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
advanced by the shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci in order to
to obtain the authorization for the performance, in self-production,
of commercial vehicle lashing and unlashing operations
on its ships, the USB Ports trade union organization has
denounced that "on the issue of self-handling in ports,
playing, for some time now, a fierce tug-of-war between companies
shipowners and port companies and cooperatives' and - noted
THE UNION - "The comment on the recent rulings of the
Council of State, by GNV's lawyer, is only one
of the pieces of this war that is currently being played out more
in the courtrooms and on the docks. Because, it is
It is good to reiterate this in the introduction, avoiding hypocritical and
instrumental issues, dozens of
reports of cases of "unauthorized" self-production
in various Italian ports".
"The attempts by the shipping companies, in the
more or less conscious silence of the various port subjects,
to use seafarers for lashing operations and
delashing - highlighted USB Porti - are now almost
daily. Salerno is certainly the most
emblematic with the Intempo dockers, who have carried on the
battle against self-production, "move away"
and left without shifts, it seems, at the behest of the owner himself. But
also Palermo, Livorno, Trieste and so on. While the
regulatory framework at the moment does not seem to have changed, despite the
statements by the GNV lawyer, on the other hand it is clear that it is
It's just a matter of time. Without real opposition before
all on the part of port workers, the risk that in the end
self-production, or rather total and definitive
liberalisation of the port labour system, risks
arrive very early."
"All the subjects, so-called stakeholders -
Specified USB Ports - They are playing their own game
under the radar and without the start of a strong union mobilization
It is not difficult to think that, sooner or later, we will reach a
compromise agreement, perhaps even through regulatory changes
of the government, leaving the workers with the match in their hands. A
government, in this case in the guise of the Ministry of Transport, which
has not received the trade unions for months and denies any
comparison. On the other hand, Italy is one of the few
European countries that have fully and enthusiastically accepted the
Community directives on "market opening".
A system that on the one hand: "does not tolerate the existence of
dominant positions or exclusive rights for transactions
but on the other hand it has delivered into the hands of 6/7
shipping companies almost all the traffic to
world's level".
"We are convinced - concluded the union organization -
that we must, in the immediate future, continue in the timely denunciation of
any attempt at unauthorized self-production as it is
has been made, for example in Salerno with a complaint directly to the
Public Prosecutor's Office. It will then be necessary to put pressure on the
PSA, so that any request for
authorization actually meets the requirements; these, at the moment,
remain the same as always, namely the absence, within the
individual port, port companies or cooperatives art 17 paragraph
2 or paragraph 5 that can carry out port operations and the
strict compliance with Law 585 in Article 8, i.e. that the
shipping companies use personnel exclusively assigned to
port operations. But, more generally, we need a
awareness on the part of port workers with respect to the
enormous risks that will materialize in the coming months and years.
We are the ones who must return to being protagonists".
