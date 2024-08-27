In the port of Galveston, construction has begun on the cruise terminal that will be the home port of MSC Cruises

In the Texas port of Galveston, the
construction of a fourth cruise terminal which will be
used as a home port by the MSC Cruises company which,
from the inauguration of the landing scheduled for November 2025, will be based on
its own ship MSC Seascape
. The new terminal at Pier 16
will develop over 15 thousand square meters and will be
built with an investment of 151 million dollars, of which 55 million
million for the construction of a garage-parking. The terminal
will be operated by MSC under a
20-year concession with four options for
a further five years each.
"The inauguration of Cruise Terminal 16 - underlined
the president of MSC Cruises US, Rick Sasso - represents a
An important milestone in MSC Cruises' ongoing expansion
in the United States. Add Galveston as our fourth homeport
will make it even easier for travellers to
central and western part of the nation to enjoy the
our unique mix of European style and American comfort."
Last year, cruise traffic in the U.S. port
was 1.49 million passengers, an increase of
+43% on 2022. With the inauguration of the fourth cruise terminal,
Traffic growth expected to over two million passengers
starting in 2026. The historical record of cruise traffic in the
Port of Galveston was recorded in 2019 with 2.2
million passengers.