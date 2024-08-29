In the first half of 2024, cargo traffic in Moroccan ports grew by +15.3%

In the first half of this year, freight traffic in the
Moroccan ports grew by +15.3% having amounted to
116.4 million tonnes compared to almost 101.3 million tonnes
tons in the same period of 2023. Growth has been
generated both by the increase in national traffic that has been
of 60.8 million tonnes (+13.0%), including 37.5 million tonnes
tons of cargo on landing (+15.9%), 18.9 million
tons on board (+13.2%) and 3.4 million tons of
cabotage traffic (-10.9%), and the increase in cabotage traffic
transhipment amounted to 55.6 million tons (+17.8%).
In the container sector alone, total traffic is
amounted to 5.6 million TEUs (+16.0%).
In the first half of 2024, passenger traffic in the
liner services to and from Morocco's ports has increased by
+7% having been almost 1.5 million people, while the
cruise traffic marked a drop of -23% with a total of
over 96 thousand passengers.
The growth trend of freight traffic in airports
The African nation's port operations were accentuated in the second
quarter of 2024 when more than 61 million
tonnes compared to about 52 million in the same period of
2023. The overall increase was generated by the increase in
of all major traffic flows, including
container which, with three million TEUs handled, marked a
increase of +19%.