The German BLG establishes its own subsidiary in Turkey

The German logistics group BLG has set up its own company
in Istanbul which was entrusted to the
of the CEO Cem Akgül who for many years has
managed the Turkish branch of the German Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.
The activities of the new company BLG Uluslararasi
Tasimacilik Ltd. will focus in particular on the
of the automotive sector which, together with the port sector, is the core
business of the BLG Group.
Remembering that, with 626 thousand new cars imported in 2023, the
Turkey is one of the largest importers of automobiles in
Europe and, in addition, produces 1.4 million cars locally,
Cem Akgül highlighted that "the strategic position
of Turkey, which connects continental Europe with the Middle East,
Asia makes it a transport center and a logistics hub
ideal. We would like to take advantage of this advantage - he explained - to
contribute to the further international development of the BLG Group."
Since August 2023, the German group has been carrying out transports of
cars by rail from the AutoTerminal in Kelheim, Germany, to
Köseköy, where one of the largest
logistics centers of the Turkish Railways.