Oakley Capital sells a majority stake in Ocean Technologies Group to Lloyd's Register

Oakley Capital Fund IV, a fund managed by Oakley Capital, has
transferred to the British Classification Society and
Lloyd's Register certification the majority stake acquired
in 2019 in Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), a company that
operates ship and crew management activities and develops
software for the maritime sector. OTG currently provides software
for training, compliance, operations and management
of human resources to a fleet of about 17 thousand ships and for over
one million seafarers.
The transaction is expected to be brought to
end in the last quarter of this year.