COSCO Shipping Development orders the construction of 42 bulk carriers

COSCO Shipping Development Co., the group company
COSCO Shipping which is active in the
ship leasing and container construction and rental
intermodal vessels, has ordered the construction of 42 bulk carriers,
of which 20 units have been commissioned to shipyards of the
COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, wholly owned company
controlled by the COSCO Shipping group, and 22 to a shipyard in the
Chinese shipbuilding group China State Shipbuilding Corporation
(SCCS).
In particular, orders worth a total of 4.06 billion
yuan ($572 million) for the construction of 13 bulk carriers
80,000 deadweight tons were emitted in the
COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry shipyard (Dalian)
Co. Orders valued at 542.4 million yuan (76 million yuan)
dollars) for the construction of two 82,500 dwt ships were
issued to COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co.
Other orders worth a total of 1.23 billion yuan (173 billion yuan)
million dollars) for the construction of five bulk carriers
64,000 dtw were issued to COSCO Shipping Heavy
Industry (Zhoushan) Co. Finally, a contract worth 6.87
billion yuan ($969 million) for the construction of 22
80,000 dwt bulk carrier has been assigned to the shipyard
Chengxi Shipyard Co. of the CSSC Group.
The 42 new ships will be taken delivery between 2026 and 2026.
2027.