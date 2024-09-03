Wallix and Telenor Maritime announce a partnership to increase cybersecurity in the maritime sector

The French company Wallix, a company specializing in software products
for cybersecurity, and the Norwegian Telenor Maritime, which
develops services and communication technologies for the sector
today, announced a strategic partnership with the
in order to increase safety in the maritime field, in particular
security of remote access solutions.
The aim is to respond to the growing threats
maritime sector, providing ship operators with
Simple solutions to secure and manage remote access to
on-board systems, in accordance with the new
European NIS2 on cybersecurity. Wallix and Telenord recalled
whereas the new NIS2 Regulation, which is part of the revision
of the EU Directive on Network and System Security
IT security requirements,
for critical infrastructure, including the maritime sector,
and that non-compliance with European legislation can lead to
high penalties, and this imposes on shipowners and
maritime operators to adopt secure IT solutions.
"By combining Wallix's expertise in the management of
identity and access with in-depth knowledge of the
maritime communications of Telenor Maritime - underlined
Laurent Gentil, global channel director of Wallix - we provide a
robust solution that not only ensures compliance with the
NIS2, but also improves operational efficiency. This
Collaboration enables shipowners to protect their assets
with confidence, providing them with the tools they have
need to securely manage access to on-board systems,
reduce operational disruptions and contribute to a more efficient
sustainable".