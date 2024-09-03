In July, there was a drop in freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado

Last July, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
handled 5.7 million tons of goods globally, with a
decrease of -1.7% on July 2023 which was generated by the
reduction in bulk volumes at both ports and a
A more pronounced decline in overall traffic in the port
of the Ligurian capital and a slight reduction in volumes at the airport
Savona.
In Genoa, the total loads amounted to almost 4.4 million
tonnes (-2.1%), of which 3.0 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods
(+4.0%) consisting of 2.0 million tonnes of cargo in
containers (+6.4%) made with container handling
equal to 216,510 TEUs (+3.1%) and 943 thousand tons of cargo
conventional (-0.8%). In the liquid bulk sector,
more than 1.1 million tonnes of mineral oils were handled (-8.4%),
38 thousand tons of chemicals (-5.7%) and 38 thousand tons of
vegetable oils and wine (+25.3%). Dry bulk cargo recorded a
traffic of 32 thousand tons in the commercial sector (-53.0%) and
59 thousand tons in the industrial sector (-59.2%).
In Savona-Vado, a total of 1.3
million tons (-0.4%). The only miscellaneous goods were
to 698 thousand tons (+6.8%), of which 284 thousand tons of goods
containerized (+5.9%) with a container handling of
25,668 TEUs (-12.6%) and 415 thousand tons of conventional cargo
(+7,4%). In the liquid bulk sector, oil traffic
was 416 thousand tons (-13.9%) and that of
vegetable oils and wine of 9 thousand tons (-31.3%). In the segment of
dry bulk cargo was handled 173 thousand tons (+15.4%).
Also in the passenger sector, the two Ligurian ports have
recorded a contraction in traffic, which was more
relevant. In July 2024 in the port of Genoa, passengers of the
There were 482 thousand ferries (-2.5%) and 117 thousand cruise passengers
(-16.2%), while in Savona ferry passengers were
95 thousand (-2.0%) and cruise passengers 54 thousand (-31.4%).
In the first seven months of 2024, the port of Genoa handled
29.1 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 29.1 million tonnes of goods,
decrease of -0.3% on the same period last year, while at
Savona-Vado traffic was 9.1 million tons
(+0,7%). In the container segment alone, Genoa was
1,451,150 TEUs handled (+0.9%) and 172,523 TEUs handled at the Savona airport
(-14,0%).