Final green light for MSC's entry into the capital of the German HHLA

With 72 votes in favour and 33 against, this evening the Parliament of
Hamburg has approved the entry of the Swiss shipping group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in the share capital of the
German terminal operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
(HHLA) whose activity, in addition to the transport sector,
intermodal system, is mainly focused on the management of
Altenwerder, Burchardkai and Tollerort container terminals of the port
port of the Hanseatic city. Almost a year ago, MSC had
submitted its offer to acquire 49.9% of the share capital of
HHLA, with the remaining 50.1% held by HGV, a
entire property of the city-state of Hamburg, which in
previously owned about 70% of the share capital
(
of 13
September
2024).
In recent months, the proposal, supported by the
HHLA as well as the majority (SPD and
Verdi) who governs Hamburg, had met strong resistance from
part of the opposition political forces, the Ver.Di and
of port workers. In July, Parliament, at first reading,
had approved the MSC-HHLA agreement with 71 votes in favor and 34 against
(
of 10
July 2024), but following the refusal of the opposition of
Proceed to the vote at second reading before the summer break, the ok
Parliament, and therefore the final go-ahead for the agreement, is
arrived today in the first meeting after the suspension of work.