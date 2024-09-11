The economic loss of the Swiss railway company SBB Cargo is accentuated

The Swiss railway group SBB CFF FFS has announced that the
Cargo division, due to reduced cargo volumes
transported by national and international services,
closed the first half of 2024 with a net loss of -42.6
million Swiss francs (€45 million) compared to a
Net loss of CHF -18.0 million in the first half
last year. The company specified that in the first six months
of this year, at the national level, the reduction of the
traffic generated by the construction sector, while internationally
A drop in the result was determined by the situation
economic situation in Germany and, in particular, in Italy, and
traffic restrictions in the Gotthard Base Tunnel and
the increase in the works carried out on some railway sections in
Germany.