ISLA (EMS-Fehn-Group) completes the acquisition of the entire share capital of Europea Servizi Terminalistici

ISLA Italian Shipping & Logistics Agency Srl, a company
of the German maritime and logistics group EMS-Fehn-Group,
completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of
Europea Servizi Terminalistici Srl, the terminal operator
which at the beginning of this year signed the concession contract
of the new container terminal of the port of Augusta where the company has
transferred the port handling activity of
previously held in the port of Catania and which, in addition to
which in Augusta and Catania, is present in the Sicilian ports of
Mazara del Vallo, Trapani, Termini Imerese and Porto Empedocle
(
of 15
January
and 25
March
2024).
EST continues to be led by General Manager Antonio
Pandolfo, who has held the position since 2004 and who is part of the
Board of Directors of the Association of Italian Port Terminal Operators
Assiterminal.