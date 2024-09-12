Cargo traffic in Greek ports was stable in the first quarter

In the first quarter of 2024, freight traffic in ports
remained stable compared to the same period of the
last year, having stood at 34.53 million tonnes of
loads (-0.1%). Imported goods alone increased by
+2.4% rising to 16.47 million tons, while those
fell by -4.6% to 11.54 million
Tons. The Hellenic Statistical Authority announced today
that national traffic, with a total of 6.52 million
tons, grew by +2.0%, while traffic
overall decreased by -0.6%.
In the rolling stock segment alone, in the first three months of this year
2.02 million vehicles were handled in Greek ports
(+7.6%), of which 1.88 million (+8.6%) in domestic traffic and
140 thousand (-4.3%) in the international one.
In the first quarter of 2024, passenger traffic
5.01 million people, with an increase of +11.4% that also
in this case it was generated by national traffic with
4.84 million passengers (+12.1%), while international passengers
recorded a decrease of -6.4% with 168 thousand passengers
Overall.