New contract worth four billion dollars for Saipem in Qatar
Activities commissioned by QatarEnergy LNG
Milano
September 16, 2024
Saipem has been awarded an offshore EPC contract for
worth approximately four billion dollars from QatarEnergy LNG for
COMP3A & COMP3B combo packages of the North Field project
Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Program, aimed at
to support the production of the offshore natural gas field
North Field, located off the northeast coast of Qatar.
Saipem's activities include engineering,
the procurement, fabrication and installation of six
platforms, of about 100 kilometers of rigid underwater pipelines
Anti-corrosion alloy with diameters of 24 and 28 inches, 100
kilometres of submarine composite cables, 150 kilometres of cables
fiber optic and several other subsea structures.
This important contract follows the EPC package for the
North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression project
Complexes - [COMP 2], which Saipem has been awarded
in October 2022 and currently being implemented
(
of 20
October 2022).
