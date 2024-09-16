The shipbuilding company Harland & Wolff is back into receivership

The British shipbuilding company Harland &
Wolff will file an application for the initiation of proceedings
bankruptcy and to be admitted to receivership.
In a communication to the London Stock Exchange, today the property
of the shipbuilding company explained that following
the impossibility of obtaining a line of financing
after the rejection of the application for a credit line of
£200 million, on which the government has refused to grant
The State guarantee
(
of 22
July
2024), Harland & Wolff received from Riverstone
Credit Partners, the company's current lender, additional funds
$25 million that is used to support
the activity of the company, which is currently in
negotiations with different parties to secure financing
Temporary. Specifying that recently the funding obtained
have been used more and more to cover supplies
and that some customers have raised concerns about
the fact that portions of funding may have been
used to finance other activities of the group,
The company said that this in turn led to the
suspension of payments in progress.
In light of the difficult situation, the Board of Directors
Harland & Wolff's management has redefined priorities
in order to safeguard the group's core business. Was
therefore decided to end the ferry service with the Isles of Scilly
returning the ferry used for chartering to the lessor
service and to place the Scilly Ferries branch in the next few days in
liquidation due to insolvency, as well as to sell in the short term
Marine Services segment as negotiations are underway with
different stakeholders. The sale of the
activities in the United States, while the Group's activities
in Australia they are currently inactive. Other activities of the
that do not generate revenue are in the process of being closed and the
existing contracts have been terminated.
As for the group's core business, Harland & Wolff has made
I note that with regard to the historic Belfast shipyard
the company has discussed with the Spanish Navantia the terms of a plan
to allow the resumption of work for the implementation of the phases
programme for the construction of three ships for the
Fleet Solid Support (FSS) programme of the British Royal Fleet
Auxiliary (RFA), while activities continue on the construction site
shipyards of Appledore as well as in the Scottish shipyards of
Arnish and Methil.
In addition, Harland & Wolff announced that they have been taken over by
Measures to reduce the number of Group personnel in areas
support and in some support activities
by resorting to redundancies, measures that do not concern the
personnel of the Group's shipyards and which have been communicated to the
today to employees. The company has specified that it is not excluded
a possible further reduction in staff.
Objective of the group's restructuring plan, defined in
Rothschilds & Co.'s advice is to maintain in
function the core activities focused on the four construction sites
naval objectives of the group, an objective to achieve which - specified
Harland & Wolff - there is a need for a
important funding to overcome current commercial challenges and
therefore of a stable financial framework guaranteed by a new
investor or a buyer of the assets.
Commenting on the company's announcement, Matt Roberts, Head of
national union GMB, highlighted that all four
shipyards of the group are essential to ensure the
capacity in sectors such as renewable energy and
shipbuilding: "The government - said Roberts -
must now intervene so that no private company is
authorized to choose which parts to keep, i.e. which construction sites
naval or which contracts to save. Leave these essentials
shipyards, as well as the crucial FSS contract with all
his promises to the shipbuilding industry in the United Kingdom,
At the mercy of the market - he underlined - is not a good thing.
The government must provide support and oversight to conduct the
market to the solution we need."
The closing of Harland & Wolff's doors was already
was averted in 2019 when the company, then in
receivership, had been acquired by the London-based
InfraStrata
(
of 1
October 2019).