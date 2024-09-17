The container terminal of duisport, Hupac, PSA and HTS has been inaugurated in the port of Duisburg
It will have a traffic capacity of 850 thousand TEUs per year
Duisburg
September 17, 2024
Today in the river port of Duisburg the
Duisburg Gateway Terminal, which is the largest inland terminal
and is participated by the German Duisburger Hafen
(duisport), the Swiss Hupac, PSA International of
Singapore and the Dutch HTS Intermodaal. The ribbon cutting is
for the first phase of the construction of the terminal which involved
an investment of about 120 million euros, of which 50 million
public funding, for the construction of an area of 150 thousand
square meters out of the total 235 thousand envisaged by the project. In
First phase The terminal was equipped with six bundles of tracks
of a length of 730 metres, of which at least
doubling at the end of the project. Six berths for barges
River. Upon completion of the project, the new terminal will have
A container traffic capacity of 850 thousand TEUs
per year.
