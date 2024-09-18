The Federation of the Sea and Assocostieri sign a memorandum of understanding

Mario Mattioli, president of the Federation of the Sea,
the organization representing the Italian maritime cluster, and
Elio Ruggeri, president of Assocostieri, the association that
brings together companies operating in the logistics sector
have signed a memorandum of understanding with which the two
organizations are committed to collaborating in the organization of
events, conferences and presentations of the respective associations at the
in order to give more and more unitary representation to the maritime
cluster, which is already largely a member of the
Federation of the Sea. The agreement, subject to the acceptance of the
rules of conduct and the interpretation of the spirit of the association
enshrined in the Statute of the Federation, provides that the process of
can be completed by 2024, with the
vote of the competent bodies.
"Assocostieri - commented Ruggeri - appreciates the purpose
and the values represented by the Federation of the Sea and is
pleased to be able to participate as of now in the technical committees and the
initiatives of the Federation". "The Federation of the Sea
- Mattioli recalled - is open to the adhesion of the
bodies representing interests related to the maritime system and
of the entities involved in the development of the European economy.
thus promoting the strengthening of representativeness
of the Federation of the Sea for the important sector of the economy
blue; I hope that the example of Assocostieri can also be followed
by other associations of our maritime cluster".