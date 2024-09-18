Poland's Kotniz has acquired a majority stake in Italy's Metalstyle

The Polish company Kotniz, a leading European company in the production of
stainless steel and aluminium components for sailboats, yachts
and megayacht, has acquired a majority stake in
Metalstyle, a company based in Carasco (Genoa) and active in
in the supply of stainless steel and aluminium solutions in the
nautical sector ranging from certified watertight and fire doors
to furnishing accessories, up to nautical components and stainless steels
edge.
Kotniz announced that the operation is part of the project
"Golden Marine Triangle" with which the company
aims to create a first-tier European naval hub that
will be able to count on a network of companies present in Poland,
Portugal and Italy. Highlighting that with the acquisition of
Metalstyle is a group with a total turnover of 33
million euros, 475 employees, five plants
technologically advanced in Europe that extend over a
area of over 17,500 square meters and a production volume
which exceeds 200,000 products a year, Kotniz explained that
The goal is to achieve total revenues of 50
million within five years, creating a stable platform for
further future developments and a solid network of suppliers spread throughout
capillary level. A plan in which Italy will take on a role
through a programme of recruitment and investment in
In the coming years, designed to strengthen the already
existing in the country, relying on the
Metalstyle present in Carasco and San Colombano, both in
province of Genoa, where 25 employees are currently employed.
To guarantee business continuity, the following will be maintained:
the current management of Metalstyle directed by Luca Biagi, commercial
& general manager.
"This deal - underlined Sebastian Nietupski,
shareholder and CEO of Kotniz - will allow us to create a great
nautical pole that we are sure will be able to play a role of
leadership in a highly competitive and constantly evolving
evolution. In this context, Italy has a central role because
here are concentrated the main companies that produce yachts and
luxury boats for customers from every corner of the
globe. To be able to count on the ability and expertise of
Metalstyle will allow us to create a solid and ready group
to the inevitable challenges we will face in the future".
"The partnership with Kotniz - commented Luca Biagi -
follows the path of consolidation that our company is
carrying out for years. It is a win-win operation, because
allows us to enter an international network of companies,
while maintaining autonomy on the management front and,
above all, offering new prospects for the growth of our
plants in Italy as well as services and assistance to our
customers".
In the acquisition of Metalstyle, Translink, with a team led by
by the CEO of Translink Italy Matteo Paggi and the CEO of Translink
Poland Maciej Cieslak, acted as advisor
on behalf of Kotnitz.