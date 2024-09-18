A single office of the Customs Agency will be established in the port of Genoa, which will be the largest in Italy

A new single office will be established in the port of Genoa
of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, which will be the most
great of Italy. This was announced today by Roberto Alesse, director of
of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, during a visit to the
institutional to the Territorial Directorate of Liguria during the
of which he presented the details of the new reorganization
of the ADM, approved by the Ministry of Economy and Finance,
last June, which will have a significant impact
also for the Liguria region.
Underlining that "Liguria is a territory
strategic not only for the Customs and Monopolies Agency, but also for the
for the entire economic system of the country", Alesse
illustrated the five pillars underlying the reform: unification
operational strengthening of anti-fraud,
speeding up controls, clarity in the attributions of
competences and regionalization of the territory. "The objective
- he explained - is to build a
territorial coherent and uniform environment, eliminating fragmentation and
overlaps, to offer more
efficient".
With regard to the creation of the new ADM "Genoa" Office,
which will combine customs activities in the city's port,
Alesse specified that "this structure is
essential to integrate customs and monopolistic functions into a
operational hub", adding that the port of Genoa, the
first in Italy in terms of economic and financial volume,
to the treasury with 2.5 billion euros per year.