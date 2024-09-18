The ART has requested a minimum list of information on the maritime domain managed from the Port Authorities

Today, presenting the annual report to Parliament
of the Transport Regulation Authority, the president
of the ART, Nicola Zaccheo, focused among other things on the
port concessions, recalling in its report that
we publish in the "Forum
of Shipping and Logistics
" and to the Authority
'The power to express an opinion on the
duration of the concessions of areas and docks, which must be
commensurate with the investments envisaged by the Economic Plans
(PEF) submitted by participants in the
assignments called by the Port System Authorities (Port System Authorities)
and elaborated on the basis of specific formats adopted by ART".
"At the conclusion of a consultation launched by resolution no.
75/2024 - Zaccheo recalled again - the Authority has
adopted, by Resolution no. 89/2024, the scheme on the basis of which
prepare the PEFs that are required to present the participants
the tender procedures for the granting of the concessions referred to in
in art. 18 of Law 84/1994".
"In order to fully exercise the new powers - he
specified the president of the Regulatory Authority of the
Transport - it is even more necessary to have access to
information on port concessions. Waiting for the
completion of the data upload to the Information System of the
maritime property (SID), which it is hoped will take place soon -
Zaccheo announced - the Authority has requested the Port Authorities to
provide a minimum list of information of interest,
given the crucial importance of the adequacy of the relevant
information assets for the purpose of exercising the functions of
regulation of the Authority's competence".