LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
PORTS
The ART has requested a minimum list of information on the maritime domain managed from the Port Authorities
Zacchaeus: essential to exercise the functions of regulation on port concessions
Roma
September 18, 2024
Today, presenting the annual report to Parliament of the Transport Regulation Authority, the president of the ART, Nicola Zaccheo, focused among other things on the port concessions, recalling in its report that we publish in the "Forum of Shipping and Logistics" and to the Authority 'The power to express an opinion on the duration of the concessions of areas and docks, which must be commensurate with the investments envisaged by the Economic Plans (PEF) submitted by participants in the assignments called by the Port System Authorities (Port System Authorities) and elaborated on the basis of specific formats adopted by ART". "At the conclusion of a consultation launched by resolution no. 75/2024 - Zaccheo recalled again - the Authority has adopted, by Resolution no. 89/2024, the scheme on the basis of which prepare the PEFs that are required to present the participants the tender procedures for the granting of the concessions referred to in in art. 18 of Law 84/1994".

"In order to fully exercise the new powers - he specified the president of the Regulatory Authority of the Transport - it is even more necessary to have access to information on port concessions. Waiting for the completion of the data upload to the Information System of the maritime property (SID), which it is hoped will take place soon - Zaccheo announced - the Authority has requested the Port Authorities to provide a minimum list of information of interest, given the crucial importance of the adequacy of the relevant information assets for the purpose of exercising the functions of regulation of the Authority's competence".
››› News file
PORTS
Port workers from the East Coast and Gulf Coast have been ready to strike in October.
North Bergen / Lyndhurst
A few days to reach an agreement in extremis with the United States Maritime Alliance, which is willing to resume talks with the ILA but not to accept all the union's demands
PORTS
In the port of Genoa, a single office of the Customs Agency will be established, which will be the largest in Italy.
Genoa
Alesse : It is essential to integrate customs and monopolistic functions into a single operational pole
The new European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism will be the Greek Apostolos Tzitzikostas
INSTITUTIONS
The new European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism will be the Greek Apostolos Tzitzikostas
Brussels
He is First Vice-President of the European Committee of the Regions
PORTS
Inaugurated the container terminal of duisport, Hupac, PSA and HTS in the port of Duisburg
Duisburg
Will have a traffic capacity equal to 850mila teu per year
SHIPYARDS
Officialized delivery of 80% of the capital of Meyer Werft to the public
Papenburg
Lies : The social partners have agreed on a plan that will also involve considerable cuts. Eikens : essential state guarantees
SHIPPING
Emanuele Grimaldi doubles his own stake in Höegh Autoliners
Oslo
The Italian shipowner now owns 10% percent of the Norwegian company
SHIPPING
ECSA points out priorities to safeguard and increase the competitiveness of European shipping
Brussels
Demand the production in Europe of at least 40% of the clean fuel needed to decarbonize shipping
INSURANCE
In 2023, the collection of premiums of maritime insurance companies was 38.9 billion (+ 5.9%)
Hamburg
Europe continues to dominate the market
SHIPYARDS
The navalmechanical company Harland & Wolff again towards the controlled administration
London
The intent is to safeguard the core business of shipyards. The company is looking for new investor or a buyer of the assets. Announced redundancies
Summary, Chairman of the Port System Authority of the East Ligurian Sea, has resigned
PORTS
Summary, Chairman of the Port System Authority of the East Ligurian Sea, has resigned
The Spezia
Leaves office three months after term of office
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe urges rules for financial support to transport for inland waterways that do not penalise EU shipyards
Brussels
LOGISTICS
Signed the agreement for the sale of German DB Schenker to the Danish Logistic Group DSV
Berlin / Copenhagen
Includes social clauses to safeguard jobs for a period of two years
In the third quarter of 2024, Italy's degree of connection to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services was reduced.
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2024, Italy's degree of connection to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services was reduced.
Geneva
UNCTAD's LSCI index marked a decline of -2.7%
CRUISES
At the construction site of the Fincantieri in Genoa, the delivery of the Explora II to the Explora Journeys
Geneva / Genoa
Celebrate also the laying of the coin of "Explora III" and the cutting of the first sheet of "Explora IV"
In the first half of 2024, transalpine freight transport through Switzerland grew by 1.9%
TRANSPORTATION
In the first half of 2024, transalpine freight transport through Switzerland grew by 1.9%
Bern
Decrease in the share of the railways (72.3%). Expected a near significant drop in rail traffic
In July, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal declined by -51.5% percent.
SHIPPING
In July, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal declined by -51.5% percent.
Cairo / Copenhagen
In the first seven months of 2024, the decline was -48.3% percent.
CRUISES
The Greek government announces a new tax on cruises and CLIA criticizes the methods and purposes of the decision
Saloniki / Brussels
The crucieristic association calls for the modernization of national ports
SHIPYARDS
The Budget Commission of the German Parliament has approved Meyer Werft's bailout plan
Berlin
SHIPPING
Five Italian ports in the network of containerized maritime services of Gemini Cooperation
Copenhagen / Hamburg
In Genoa and I am going to approve primary services. The Spezia, Livorno and Trieste touched by shuttle lines
PORTS
Assigned to Automar an additional area of 40mila square meters in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Will be used as a storage area of transit cars in transit
SHIPPING
HMM will invest about 17.5 billion by 2030 to boost its competitiveness
Seoul
54% of the resources will be allocated to the container segment, 24% to that of bulk containers, 18% to the development of logistics and 4% to the improvement of environmental and digital performance
SHIPPING
ECSA appreciates the recognized relevance to the shipping industry from the report by Mario Draghi
Brussels
The document on the future of European competitiveness, however, highlights the decline of the EU fleet
SHIPPING
MSC presents its own new standalone services while HMM, ONE, and Yang Ming form the Premier Alliance
Seul / Singapore/Keelung / Geneva
The new alliance will bring five services to Italy, compared with 19 in the MSC.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac to include French access lines to Alptransit in Swiss modal transfer policy
Chiasso
Bertschi : The adjustment of the Belgium-Metz-Strasbourg-Basel line to the four-metre profile is a top priority
JOBS
The contract for the renewal of the contract of the German port workers is in the final stages of arrival.
Berlin / Bremen
The ZDS dating association and the union ver. of have signed a preliminary agreement
PORTS
Federagents, wrong even just hypothesizing a privatization of ports with the sole purpose of doing cash
Rome
Saints : privatisations have never produced exciting results in Italy
PORTS
In July in the port of Ravenna, the bulk of the bulk of the bulk of the bulk goods were raised and the other goods declined.
Ravenna
In the first seven months of 2024, cruising traffic fell by -14.3% percent.
COMPANIES
Hapag-Lloyd, renewed the parasocial pact of CSAV shareholders and Kühne Maritime
Las Condes
The deal will be at least until the end of 2030.
PORTS
In Vestas Blades the concession of the logistics plate of the port of Taranto
Taranto
Proposal in line with the objectives of the AdSP for the development of hubs for the production of offshore wind and related components
COMPANIES
Final free route at the entrance of MSC in the capital of German HHLA
Hamburg
At the Parliament in Hamburg 72 votes in favour and 33 against
WTO continues to rise in world trade in goods, but the future is unpredictable
TRADE
WTO continues to rise in world trade in goods, but the future is unpredictable
Geneva
Uncertainty is due to geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, the change of monetary policy in advanced economies and the weakening of export orders
PORTS
Does the calura stick to it? It's time to talk about the privatization of ports
Rome
The hypothesis revived by members of the government that starts thinking about the budget law
PORTS
Grimaldi completes the acquisition of 67% of the capital of the Port Authority of Heraklion
Heraklion
Invested 80 million euros
PORTS
ART required the AdSPs a minimum list of information on managed maritime demanio
Rome
Zacchaeus : essential to exercise regulatory functions on port concessions
PORTS
Agreement to allow the expansion of the MCT concession in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Agreement between the terminalist company, the AdSP and the Corap, entities that have a litigation in progress
YACHTING
Published the ban on the assignment of the lots of the shipbuilding district of the Cagliari Porto Canal
Cagliari
Joining 17 expressions of interest
YACHTING
Poland's Kotniz has acquired a majority stake in Italian Metalstyle
Genoa
Consolidation in the field of products and components for the nautical
ASSOCIATIONS
Federation of the Sea and Assocostieri signed a memorandum of understanding
Rome
They will collaborate on the organization of events, conferences and presentations of their respective associations
PORTS
Summary : No impact of my resignation on the proceedings and projects underway in the ports of Spezia and Carrara
The Spezia
PORTS
The port community of La Spezia thanks Sommariva for the work done for the port
The Spezia
Express surprise and sorrow at the resignation of the president of the AdSP
SHIPPING
The marked revenue growth of Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL is continuing.
Taipei / Keelung
PORTS
Last month, container traffic in Hong Kong's port fell by -6.7% percent.
Hong Kong
In the first eight months of 2024, the decrease was -5.4%
OFFSHORE
New contract worth four billion dollars for Saipem in Qatar
Milan
Activities commissioned by QatarEnergy LNG
PORTS
Historical record of monthly container traffic for the Port of Long Beach
Long Beach
In August the Californian climber handled 913,873 teu (+ 33.9%).
PORTS
In August the port of Singapore handled more than 3.6 million containers (+ 8.4%)
Singapore
In the first eight months of 2024, the total was 27.4 million teu (+ 6.4%)
SHIPPING
The Siciliana Region will turn the option with Fincantieri into order for a second ferry
Palermo
The institution will require funding of 140 million euros.
PORTS
Started work on the electrification of the Levant quay of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The opera has a value of 18.4 million euros
PORTS
A US House report denounces the risk of the involvement of Chinese ZPMC, COSCO and CMG in US port activities
Washington
PORTS
In the first eight months of this year, freight traffic in Russian ports has fallen by -3.1%
St. Petersburg
Growing imports and loads in transit
PORTS
Completed the renovation of the viary axis of access to the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The construction site related to accessory works opens
PORTS
Stable traffic of goods in Greek ports in the first quarter
Pyreo
The national traffic has been growing, while the one with the foreign economy has been growing.
LOGISTICS
The winning DSV winner in the race for the acquisition of DB Schenker
Berlin
In the next few days awaited the pronouncement of the supervisory board of the DB Group
SHIPPING
New platform for comparison between ECSA and alternative fuel manufacturers
Brussels
Focus on policies and tools to support the production and use of clean ship fuel in Europe
PORTS
ISLA (EMS-Fehn-Group) carries out the acquisition of the entire capital of European Terminalist Services
Leer
The company is led by Director-General Antonio Pandolfo
FREIGHT TERMINALS
UIR, well the allocation of PNRR resources to increase and efficiently increase the digital endowments of Italian interports
Rome
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The economic loss of the Swiss railway company FFS Cargo is accentuated.
Bern
Reduction of volumes of goods transported by national and international services
SHIPPING
US FMC gives green light to vessel sharing agreement Gemini Cooperation
Washington
The U.S. agency said it would monitor the deal closely.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The European Rail Freight Association lists the EU priorities for the development of rail cargo
Brussels
Presented in poster 2024-2029 of the association
SEAFARERS
The Global Maritime Forum stresses the need to increase the welfare of seafarers
Copenhagen
The shortage of maritime manpower has reached the greatest of the last 17 years
PORTS
Privatization of ports? The Spezia invites to take for example the local model
The Spezia
Fountain : The primary need would be to ensure a national planning of the resources allocated to portuality
INFRASTRUCTURE
Appointed the new coordinators of seven of the nine TEN-T European transport corridors
Brussels
Two more will be designated and appointed at the beginning of next year
SHIPPING
ZIM tightens a long-term operational cooperation agreement with MSC
Haifa
It is related to routes between Asia and USA via Panama and Suez
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2024 the Port of Bremen / Bremerhaven handled 15.9 million tons of cargo (+ 9.2%)
In the second quarter of 2024 the Port of Bremen / Bremerhaven handled 15.9 million tons of cargo (+ 9.2%)
Breed
In the first six months of the year, the growth, driven by containers, was 9.9% percent.
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
PORTS
MSC Cruciere hopes the concession will be granted in Bari and Brindisi ports despite the notice of rejection of the application.
Geneva
The company will present its own counter-deductions to the AdSP
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
The shortage of cold ironing plants in ports also hints the development of electric cargo ships
Frankfurt am Main
Paper on the environmental impact of batteries in ocean ocean freight carried out by CIMAC and Maritime Battery Forum
COMPANIES
Germany's MOSOLF Port Logistics & Services buys compatriate TO Group
Kirchheim unter Teck / Bremen
The transaction will include venues in Belgium, Spain, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024, it returned to grow traffic in Belgian ports
Brussels
Increase of loads at boarding
OFFSHORE
Saipem has awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia worth one billion dollars.
Milan
PORTS
In July, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to go
Genoa
The decline in the cruises sector was particularly consistent.
SHIPPING
Christiania Shipping (Eitzen group) will acquire Navquim Holding
Le Havre
The Dutch company owns and operates a fleet of 13 stainless steel chemical tanker
INDUSTRY
Kongsberg will sell the segment of ship government systems to private equity firm Norvestor
Oslo
In 2023, these assets generated revenues of about 850 million Norwegian kroner
COMPANIES
Oakley Capital gives up to Lloyd's Register a majority stake in Ocean Technologies Group
London / Luxembourg
The transaction will be completed in the last quarter of this year
PORTS
The new cruise terminal in Fusina, Marghera, has been inaugurated.
Venice
Expected this year a growth of 9% percent of the cruise traffic in Venice
PORTS
In the first half of 2024 the container traffic in CMPort terminals was 71.8 million teu
Hong Kong
Recorded a growth of 7.9%
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the fifth multipurpose ro-ro ship of class "G5"
Naples
The "Great Casablanca" will be employed in the links between North Europe and West Africa
PORTS
German port firms call for measures to counter the effect of rising train tracks prices
Hamburg
LOGISTICS
Germany's BLG sets up its own subsidiary in Turkey
Breed
The new company BLG Uluslararasi Tasimacilik Ltd. is based in Istanbul
PORTS
The iron ore of the Vale will arrive at European steelworks through the port of Tarragona
Tarragona / Kallo
The first ship is approx at the Euroports terminal
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, revenues from China's COSCO Shipping Ports increased by 4.5%
Hong Kong
In the first half of 2024, the increase was 3.0% percent.
