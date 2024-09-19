Intermare and Kestrel Italia extend their KestrelMare partnership to the German Harren Group

The collaboration of the Genoese maritime agencies Intermare and
Kestrel Italia in the field of maritime transport of project cargo and
of exceptional packages placed under the company of new
KestrelMare was enlarged to include the German Harren
Group which, like the two Italian companies, is also active in
this sector and is the majority shareholder of Intermare.
KestrelMare, in fact, has become the new office of
representation in Italy of the Harren Group and its SAL brands
Heavy Lift, Intermarine and Combi Lift active in the
maritime transport of exceptional cargo, and also operates at
JSI Alliance joint venture between the Dutch Jumbo Shipping,
of which Kestrel Italia has been commercial agent for over 30 years,
as a partner of SAL Heavy Lift.
KestrelMare, which is based in Genoa, is led by Adolfo
Herrero, Guglielmo Viola, Stefania Morasso and Marco Campodonico.
"KestrelMare - recalled Herrero, general manager of
Kestrel Italia - is taking over all the business units of
Intermare and Kestrel Italia, uniting them under a single brand. The
New team combines experienced staff from both previous
company, allowing us to offer much more
and dedicated to all our customers".
"Italy - commented the CEO of
Harren Group, Martin Harren - is a market with a future
very brilliant for the Project Cargo and Heavy Lift segments.
We have long seen great potential in it. The creation of
KestrelMare is a very important strategic step for us.
It offers new perspectives and opportunities in Italy and throughout the
Mediterranean region. We already know Kestrel very well -
Harren continued - for many years it was the
of our friends and partners of Jumbo. KestrelMare is
a real powerhouse in the international shipping industry,
making the joint venture between the three brands a combination
perfect. All three companies have a long history in common.
Now they can look forward together to a bright future."