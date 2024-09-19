Rolls-Royce will sell the propulsion and ship handling systems segment to Fairbanks Morse Defense

Britain's Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement to divest its
activities in the field of propulsion systems and
ship handling to the U.S. Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) which
is one of the leading suppliers of naval technologies to the US
Navy as well as the Coast Guards of the USA and Canada. The sale
will include factories for the production of naval engines
in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Walpole, Massachusetts, and
The Canadian unit specialized in ship handling systems
which is headquartered in Peterborough, Ontario.
Announcing the decision today, Rolls-Royce specified that
The Group's activities in the
gas turbines and generators for naval use.