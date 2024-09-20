The Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has won the "Smart
Port" for its innovation and sustainability policy
as part of the RemTech Expo, the event specialized in environmental
Themes of rehabilitation, regeneration and development
of the territories that ends today at the district
Ferrara trade fair. "It is - underlined Federica
Montaresi, secretary general of the Ligurian port authority - of a
important recognition of the commitment of the president, Mario
Sommariva and the entire Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria". The "Smart Port" award is
was awarded to the Port Authority "for its commitment
on a daily basis, for the approach aimed at ensuring a broad vision
and systemic, for the concrete action aimed at initiating processes and
Just Transition Projects with Protection Objectives,
enhancement and development of the territory, representing an example
of value and excellence for the country, for Europe and at the
global".