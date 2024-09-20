A Russian subsidiary of the Maersk group has been liquidated

Maersk LLC (St. Petersburg), the Russian subsidiary of Maersk Line
Agency Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group
Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk, was
Liquidated. This was announced today by the Russian news agency "Interfax"
specifying that the St. Petersburg company, for which a
November 2022, the liquidation procedure had been initiated,
procedure that had been resumed last May after a pause,
ceased activity on 16 September.
"Interfax" specified that all employees
of Maersk LLC (St. Petersburg) had left the company in
February 2023 following a dismissal procedure
agreed. In addition, the news agency recalled that
in the autumn of 2022, Maersk had also decided to launch the
liquidation procedure of another Russian subsidiary, Maersk
Solutions LLC (Moscow), formerly Damco Rus, 99% owned
by Maersk Logistics & Services International and 1% by Damco,
a procedure that would have been canceled in October 2023.